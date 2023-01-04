News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Snow memories: Here's 12 scenes of people enjoying the snow in times past in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham

Winter may well be upon us but snow seems to be a distant memory at the moment.

By Naomi Moon
5 hours ago

So we’ve looked back through the archives to find pictures of snowy scenes from around the Fylde Coast in the 00s. There’s snowmen, sledging and, keeping with the snow theme, two young girls dressed for snow during the Garstang Children’s Festival. Do the pictures bring back memories of your fun in the snow? READ MORE: The Fylde Coast in pictures from 1991. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from the Fylde Coast in 1990. MORE MEMORIES: Go back to the Fylde Coast in 1989

1. Snow scenes

Jack Bonney, and Charlotte and Ruby Simms have fun in the snow at the Lytham Square Christmas party

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

2. Snow scenes

Fun in the snow in Garstang

Photo: Lynn Harter

Photo Sales

3. Snow scenes

Morecambe fans, grounds staff and club officials help get snow of the covers protecting the pitch at the Globe Arena on Boxing Day in preparation for the fixtures against Aldershot and Accrington Stanley in 2003

Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales

4. Snow scenes

Harrison, four, and Finley Musgrave-Haddow, two, sledging at The Mount, Fleetwood with help from dnad Stephen

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3