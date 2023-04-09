RETRO: wonderful memories of Blackpool Tower Circus from our archives
Blackpool Tower Circus’s 2023 season is now under way, so we thought we would mine the Gazette archives to conjure up a wide array of memories from decades past.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 09:23 BST
The versatility of this venue is obvious from this gallery of pictures. Not only is it a circus but also an arena for sports such as snooker and boxing and even for a TV antiques show!
And countless are the children who have visited it over the generations. Just a few of them feature here too.
