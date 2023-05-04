News you can trust since 1837
Pictures of the past: 26 retro photos to take you back to the year 2000 and life on the Fylde Coast

This week we are bringing you photographs from 23 years ago, in the year 2000.

By Naomi Moon
Published 4th May 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:46 BST

If you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected] READ MORE: Look back at the year 1999 for Fylde Coast residents. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: See pictures from the Fylde Coast in 1998. MORE MEMORIES: Photos from 1997 on the Fylde Coas

1. Fylde Coast in 2000

Kick off girls: From left (back): Emma Bond, 20 (from St Annes); Michelle Suarez, 23 (Fleetwood); Kate Lindsay, 18 (Blackpool); Natalie James,18 (South Shore); Caroline Loeben, 20 (Fleetwood); Sarah-Jane Rowlandson, 21 (Poulton); Joanne Taylor, 21 (North Shore). From left (front): Roisin Nuttall, 22 (Poulton); Gemma Kinmond, 19 (Marton); Elaine Anderson, 25 (South Shore); Suzanne Walker, 25 (Bispham) Photo: Martin Bostock

2. Fylde Coast in 2000

Pictured are the orphans and Miss Hannigan, played by Laura Darkins, in Lytham St Annes Youth Theatre's production of the musical Annie Photo: Archive

3. Fylde Coast in 2000

Fleetwood band 4 Above 30, live on stage at the Rossall Tavern, Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood Photo: Dawn Castle

4. Fylde Coast in 2000

Cowboys and Indians (from lleft to right) Lindsey Whalley, Kate Whatmough, Judy Barr and Jane Lloyd, all 14, during Lytham Club Day Photo: Rob Lock

