Take a look back at the Fylde Coast in 1986.

By Naomi Moon
38 minutes ago

What were the people of the Fylde Coast up to back in 1986? We’ve dug through the archives to find the best pictures of life in the region. Do you remember any of these events? Or recognise anyone? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from the 70s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at 1985. MORE MEMORIES: Photos going back to 1984

1. Fylde Coast in 1986

A playscheme parade on Morecambe Promenade

Photo: Archive

2. Fylde Coast in 1986

A rather wet playscheme parade along Morecambe seafront

Photo: Archive

3. Fylde Coast in 1986

Long before we had Lytham Festival was this little music gathering called Fylde Aid. Held on St Annes beach, it attracted around 4,000 people to watch a multitude of local bands

Photo: Archive

4. Fylde Coast in 1986

Children and parents taking part in a Day of Dance at Morecambe Leisure Park

Photo: Archive

