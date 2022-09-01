News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
These lovely ladies want to say 'thank you' to The Boyfriend... but there will be no irate husbands appearing on the scene. For the boy friend in question is of the musical kind. The local licensees recently scored a hit with the 1920s song and dance show they they competed in a special talent contest at Blackpool. Pictured are the Garstang landladies who won the Charity Cabaret competition
These lovely ladies want to say 'thank you' to The Boyfriend... but there will be no irate husbands appearing on the scene. For the boy friend in question is of the musical kind. The local licensees recently scored a hit with the 1920s song and dance show they they competed in a special talent contest at Blackpool. Pictured are the Garstang landladies who won the Charity Cabaret competition

Picture memories: Here's 16 nostalgic photos to take you right back to 1981 in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham

Turn back time with these images of the Fylde Coast in 1981

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:19 am

What were the people living on the Fylde Coast up to back in 1981? We’ve dug through the archives to find the best pictures of life in the region. Do you remember any of these events? Or recognise anyone? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 1980. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at 2010. MORE MEMORIES: Photos going back to 2009

1. Fylde Coast in 1981

A party of bingo barmy Britons set off on a gambler's trip of a lifetime. Their mission... to make Monte Carlo go bust! The group all set off from Morecambe's Granada bingo club for a six day trip

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Fylde Coast in 1981

Popular caretaker George Harvey at Freckleton CE School retiring after 30 years on the job there

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Fylde Coast in 1981

The Duke of Atholl (centre) chairman of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, pictured meeting the men of Lytham lifeboat, on a visit to their boathouse

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Fylde Coast in 1981

King Edward VIII School played host to five under 13 seven-a-side rugby teams, who were competing for the Nora Lipsomb Memories Trophy. King Edward School, Lytham, runners-up to Hutton Grammar School in the tournament held at the school. Pictured (left to right): Front DK Crispin, NR Barclay, TW Kelly, JC Pond. Back: ATW Robinson, AG Salisbury, A Towner, ICW Ball, MP Mullarkey

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
MorecambeFleetwoodLythamGarstangMemories
Next Page
Page 1 of 4