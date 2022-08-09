1. Fylde Coast in 2009
The Presents of Mind Appeal for Brian House Children's Hospice spreads across the Fylde Coast with another fantastic donation of gifts made by the children of Entertainia dance school in Cleveleys
Photo: Archive
2. Fylde Coast in 2009
Darts player Wes Newton presents prizes at Fleetwood Sports College awards ceremony. Pictured (left to right): Elise Whiteside, Ruby Windle, Tom Duggan, Wes Newton, Rumal Edwards, Matthew Brown, and Sarah Stephenson
Photo: Martin Bostock
3. Fylde Coast in 2009
Lytham Cricket Club U15 A side. Pictured: (Back left to right): Ashley Gregson, Charles Laycock, Harry Ashton, George Brookes, Elliott Dalgleish. Front: Henry Woodsford, Harry Duff, Matthew Cartmell, Ben Saunders, Jason McGreehin, Andrew Walkden
Photo: Archive
4. Fylde Coast in 2009
Youngsters at Park View Road playing fields, Lytham, celebrating the news that Park View 4 U have received a lottery grant
Photo: Martin Bostock