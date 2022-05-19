1. Fylde coast in 1997

A sense of history has always been important to law firms who build their reputations on years of successful practice that can be traced back into the mists of time. And one Lancahsire firm, Dickson Haslam, reaching its 200-year mark, can trace its connections with Kirkham back to 1797 when one of the founders, John Nickson, appeared in the Law Society lists as an attorney. Ray Green, pictured, is one of the partners at Dickson Haslam Solicitors in Station Road, Kirkham

Photo: Archive