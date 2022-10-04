News you can trust since 1837
More than 250 children from Garstang and district schools brought a cosmopolitan flavour in their traditional music festival with folk songs from all over the world. The festival is held every two years in the main hall of Garstang County Secondary School. Here they are in rehearsal
Nostalgia: Go back to the 70s in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham with these candid pictures

Our weekly delve into the archives bringing you the best picture memories throughout the decades.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:45 pm

We’ve gone back to the 70s with this collection of images showing just what people were getting up to on the Fylde Coast. Do you remember any of these events? Do you recognise yourself? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 1985. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos going back to 1984. MORE MEMORIES: This time from 1983

Some of the guides from Preston, Blackpool, Lytham, Kirkham, Fleetwood and Cleveleys, who took part in the camp-fire singing contest at Freckleton Music Festival in 1977

Photo: Archive

The Mayoress of Wyre, Mrs Doreen Ball, presents certificates and prizes at Fleetwood Grammar School in 1976. From left: Coun Mrs E Hope, the Mayoress and chairman of governors; Mr D Magnin, head master; Christopher Leech, who received the Grieve Trophy for All Round Efforts merit prize, the Mayor Of Wyre Coun Bill Ball; and Sally Green, recipient of the War Memorial prize

Photo: Archive

Poulton and Carleton schoolchildren in a fashion parade at Fleetwood Charity School, Preesall in 1972. Pictured from left: Kay Dodgeon and Jill Dodgeon, Mandy Bithell, Jill Wolstenholme, Christopher Wolstenholme, and Andrew Caulton

Photo: Archive

Morecambe players and officials at the town hall with their FA Trophy in 1974

Photo: Archive

