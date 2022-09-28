News you can trust since 1837
The Fleetwood Sea Cadet Band at Old Highbury Football Ground with Drum Major Steve Hanvey and bandmaster Dennis Archbold
Nostalgia: 19 pictures of Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham through the ages - with a peek at 1985

Step back in time to 1985 with these nostalgia images

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:45 pm

We’ve dug through the archives to find the very best pictures showing what Fylde Coast residents were up to back in 1985. Do you remember any of these events? READ MORE: Pictures from 1984. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photo memories from 1983. MORE MEMORIES: Step back in time to 1982

1. Fylde Coast in 1985

This group are taking part in a dance workshop at Morecambe's Superdome as part of the Folklore Fiesta which took place in various locations across the Fylde Coast

2. Fylde Coast in 1985

More dancers taking part in a Folklore Fiesta workshop at Morecambe Superdome

3. Fylde Coast in 1985

Dressed up for the country market held at St Helen's Church in Churchtown

4. Fylde Coast in 1985

Competitors taking part in the Lancashire Evening Post paper canoe marathon at Garstang

