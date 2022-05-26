Don O'Toole with pupils on his retirement from St Peter's RC Primary school in Lytham
Nostalgia: 17 picture memories to take you back to life on the Fylde coast in 1998

This week we turn the clock back 22 years to 1998.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 2:02 pm

And here's what some of the folk who live on the Fylde coast were getting up to back then. Does it bring back memories for you?

1. Fylde coast in 1998

She's more used to showjumping against the clock around the ring at Hickstead than having time against her in the kitchen, but international showjumper Sarah Bowen didn't flinch from the challenge. Sarah, 23, of Out Rawcliffe, near Garstang, was seen swapping saddles and bridles for ladles and food mixers on BBC2's Ready Steady Cook

Photo: Archive

2. Fylde coast in 1998

Fylde electrician Nicholas Brandwood is gearing up for a journey of a lifetime across Israel. The 24-year-old from Greenhalgh, near Kirkham, is joining other cyclists from Britain for the five-day bike ride in aid of the Mencap Blue Sky Appeal

Photo: Archive

3. Fylde coast in 1998

Newly opened hair salon i4 Style, on Bryning Lane, Newton with Scales. Anyone recognise the lady in the picture?

Photo: Archive

4. Fylde coast in 1998

A man who suffered a massive heart attack when he was just 38 is getting on his bike to raise cash for the charity that has helped him back to fitness. Eddie De-Wilde, of Preston Old Road, Clifton, near Preston, is gearing up for a 140 mile cycle from Blackpool to Scarborough to boost the funds of Heartbeat

Photo: Archive

