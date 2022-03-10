The 10th anniversary of the Caribbean Carnival had a land and sea fantasy feel to it with these fabulous lobster and pearl costumes
15 photo memories taking you back to the beat of the Caribbean Carnival

With news of the return of the much-loved Caribbean Carnival, we’ve found some pictures to take you back to 1985

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:00 pm

Preston’s famous Caribbean Carnival celebrated it’s tenth anniversary in May 1985. Floats crawled through the streets to the calypso beat of steel bands and electric rhythm groups as thousands lined the carnival route. About 500 musicians, dancers and fancy dress entries lined up for the festive day of pop and pageantry, led by Caribbean Carnival Queen, 19-year-old Jenny La Rocque. Let these photos take you back. READ MORE: Preston’s Caribbean Carnival to return MORE PICTURES: Preston’s Fishergate in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston in the 80s

1. Caribbean Carnival

These ladies were enjoying dancing along to the calypso sounds

Photo: Archive

2. Caribbean Carnival

Just one of the many fantastic costumes on display during this 10th anniversary Preston Caribbean Carnival

Photo: Archive

3. Caribbean Carnival

This group had an Egyptian theme and pulled out all the stops for their costumes

Photo: Archive

4. Caribbean Carnival

Another shot of the Land of Pharaohs float during Preston's Caribbean Carnival

Photo: Archive

