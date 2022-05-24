Lune Valley history book on sale in aid of Lancaster hospice

Wray historian David Kenyon has written and published ‘The Lune Valley remembered, a photographic history of the people and places in and around a Lancashire valley’ and has already raised £3,000 for the hospice from book sales.

The book is a collection of articles written by David Kenyon that have previously appeared in the nostalgia section of the Lancaster Guardian.

The aim is to record for future generations the lives of the ordinary men, women and children who lived and worked in the villages of the Lune Valley during the period 1870-1968.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wray historian David Kenyon with nurse Sarah Gorst at St John's Hospice. David and Sarah are pictured with the front covers of the local history book David has written, the proceeds of which are being donated to the hospice.

The book features a wide selection of fascinating photographs and many of the articles are written using the recollections of local residents, including those of David himself.

David Kenyon said: “We have already sold 200 copies of the book which has raised £3,000 for the hospice. We have supported the hospice before by publishing calendars which raised over £9,000.

"My sister-in-law Stella Kenyon was cared for at the hospice.

"The book is dedicated to Tony Wadeson, he was such a wonderful friend over many years.

The Lune Valley Remembered by David Kenyon. A photographic history of the people and places in and around a Lancashire valley.

"One family bought five books, four of them for children.

“I would like to thank Graham C Agnew of Drawing Room Design and Kent Valley Colour Printers of Kendal.”

The book priced at £15 is on sale at Waterstones in Lancaster, Carnforth bookshop, Coach House Antiques and Art, Hornby, Burton-in-Lonsdale post office and community shop and Bridge House Farm tearooms, Wray.

The book is also available from the author directly tel: 015242 21668.

The picture is in the book that David Kenyon has written. Hornby Road, Caton, c 1906. Coach-and-four enjoying a welcome rest outside the village post office. The Lancaster to Kirkby Lonsdale road through the Lune Valley was a popular scenic route for passengers of horse-drawn coaches at this time.

The picture is in the book written by David Kenyon about the history of the Lune Valley. This was taken at the time of the Wray flood in 1967. The big clean up goes on apace at Bridge End. This interesting photograph shows a complete absence of the present day obsession with health and safety.