Easily reached from all parts of Preston, Lane Ends was a thriving, bustling shopping centre. Like most spots it saw a steady decline as people turned to out of town supermarkets. We’ve brought you a timeline of life in Lane Ends, showing the changing face of this popular area of the city. Today the fortunes of the area are being revived with the opening of a couple of micropubs, beauty salons, and even a tattoo parlour. READ MORE: A look at Friargate in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Church Street in the 90s
This shot was taken in 1970 and shows a number of shops along Blackpool Road
Photo: Archive
This image, taken in 1973, shows Lane Ends from Woodplumpton Road
Photo: Archive
Here's a sight that is never seen any more, but was common in the 70s and even the 80s - a baby in a pram, sat outside a shop. This picture was taken in November 1975
Photo: Archive
Lane Ends has always been popular for its many bakeries and this photo, from 1975, shows a couple of them
Photo: Archive