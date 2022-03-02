Easily reached from all parts of Preston, Lane Ends was a thriving, bustling shopping centre. Like most spots it saw a steady decline as people turned to out of town supermarkets. We’ve brought you a timeline of life in Lane Ends, showing the changing face of this popular area of the city. Today the fortunes of the area are being revived with the opening of a couple of micropubs, beauty salons, and even a tattoo parlour. READ MORE: A look at Friargate in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Church Street in the 90s