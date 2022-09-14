News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

In pictures: The Queen and Prince Philip visit Lancaster in 1977 for the silver jubilee

The Queen and Prince Philip visited Lancaster in 1977 for her silver jubilee.

By Michelle Blade
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 3:45 pm

Crowds lined the streets in Lancaster to get a glimpse of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on their visit.

Shops had beautiful displays in red, white and blue with pictures of the Queen and models of the crown, orb and sceptre.

Soldiers lined up in Lancaster to welcome the Queen and Prince Philip.

1. Prince Philip in Lancaster

Prince Philip in Lancaster with a military official for the silver jubilee in 1977. From Mr R Walker, Slyne.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

2. The Queen in Lancaster

The Queen starts her walkabout in Lancaster for the silver jubilee. From Mr R Walker, Slyne.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

3. Royals in car

The Queen and Prince Philip wave to the crowds in Lancaster from the royal car. From Mr R Walker, Slyne.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

4. Prince Philip

Prince Philip in Lancaster for the silver jubilee in 1977. From Mr R Walker, Slyne.

Photo: s

Photo Sales
LancasterQueenThe QueenSoldiersEdinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 3