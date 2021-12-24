Aliens take over Market Square during the Christmas lights switch on in Lancaster after they were switched on by Mayor of Lancaster Coun Sybil Rostron in 1999.
In pictures: A look back at Christmas in Lancaster and Morecambe

Christmas is nearly upon us so we thought it would be nice to find Christmassy pictures from years gone by.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 24th December 2021, 10:28 am

From Christmas light switch ons, to seeing Father Christmas, from Christmas tree festivals to a fabulous show of Christmas lights on a house, we’ve got them all.

t’s nice to look back on Christmas celebrations and remember what we did.

Let’s hope this Christmas is a wonderful time despite the threat of Covid-19 hanging over us.

1. Christmas looba

Ian Clifton pictured with some of the 2,000 lights he used to turn his home into a spectacular Christmas display and raise money for charity. Picture was taken in 1999.

2. Christmas looba

Father Christmas arrives through the busy streets of Lancaster to switch on the lights on Sunday 2001.

3. Christmas looba

Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on in 2003.

4. Christmas looba

Lancaster Christmas lights switch on 2008.

