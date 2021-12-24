In pictures: A look back at Christmas in Lancaster and Morecambe

From Christmas light switch ons, to seeing Father Christmas, from Christmas tree festivals to a fabulous show of Christmas lights on a house, we’ve got them all.
t’s nice to look back on Christmas celebrations and remember what we did.
Let’s hope this Christmas is a wonderful time despite the threat of Covid-19 hanging over us.
Ian Clifton pictured with some of the 2,000 lights he used to turn his home into a spectacular Christmas display and raise money for charity. Picture was taken in 1999.
Father Christmas arrives through the busy streets of Lancaster to switch on the lights on Sunday 2001.
Lancaster Christmas lights switch-on in 2003.
Lancaster Christmas lights switch on 2008.