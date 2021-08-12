Golden memories of Morecambe’s Winter Gardens return again

Turning traditional theatre on its head with the audience on stage and the show bringing the auditorium to life, Sea Breeze began with the mantra: This is not a theatre anymore. This will always be a theatre.

Alfred Hickling takes up the story.

‘The Victorian ballrooms, steam bath and grand esplanade that once formed the Winter Gardens complex have long been demolished. But the 3,000 seat theatre which closed to the public in 1977, survives as a derelict shell.

David Findlay and Melanie Murphy rehearsing on Morecambe Promenade for Lost Voices of Morecambe, to be shown at Morecambe's Winter Gardens starting from Thursday.

Of course, it’s haunted. There are reports of people being pushed and jostled by unseen forces in the wings, and perhaps if you stand in the abandoned auditorium long enough, the ghosts would come out to entertain you, though this remarkable site-specific performance presented by Live at LICA, Raisin & Willow and Imitating the Dog is a theatrical haunting of a different kind.

Sea Breeze is a form of architectural tone-poem in which the voices of those with memories of the theatre – the unseen cast of ushers, cleaners, stage door staff and flymen –are superimposed with an invisible choir and a stunning montage of historical and abstract images that play across the peeling stuccoed balconies and barrel-vaulted roof.

The audience drinks in the spectacle from the stage – which seems disproportionately mall for the immense size of the auditorium – experiencing the frisson of sharing the space where Laurel and Hardy and the Rolling Stones once stood.

‘Jonathan Raisin’s evocative score is based around the evocative tone of a bass saxophone and contains echoes of Edward Elgar’s Weary Wind of the West which the composer premiered here at the Morecambe Choral Festival in 1903.

A postcard showing inside the Winter Gardens Ballroom.(unknown date).

‘Imitating the Dog’s breathtaking visuals flood the stalls with seawater and transform iron pillars into cascading fountains.

It’s a phantasmagoric and unforgettable spectacle - though as Archie Rice said in The Entertainer (part of which was filmed here in 1959): don’t clap too hard, it’s a very old building.’

Now, seven years on, a fresh multi-media play, this time by Alison Armstrong, Lost Voices of Morecambe Winter Gardens, will be performed by The West End Players in the town’s historic theatre from August 12-14. (see page 65). The play celebrates the Winter Gardens’ heyday, with real and imagined events drawn from the theatre’s history set against sounds and images.

Cleaners and caretakers, usherettes and fortune-tellers all have their takes to tell, gossiping and bickering as their memories come alive.

You can share the humour and tears at 7.30pm each evening with a special Saturday afternoon show from 2.30pm.

Tickets at £10 (£6 concessions and preview tickets at £5 for NHS/care workers on Thursday night) can be booked at the Visitor Information Centres in Morecambe and Lancaster or online via Skiddle.