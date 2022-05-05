A group of Lancaster teenagers have set off to southern Albania armed with paint brushes. The group are all volunteers - mostly unemployed - from the Mount Avenue Youth Group in Skerton. During their week in Albania the group will be helping to rejuvenate 40 dilapidated blackboards at one school by painting them black. Pictured: The group set off from Lancaster Railway Station
Fylde photos: 37 picture memories from 1995 of those folk who live in the Fylde - from Lytham, Blackpool and Garstang, all the way up to Morecambe and Lancaster

This week we are bringing you photographs from 27 years ago, in 1995.

We’ve dug through the archives to find pictures of the people who live in the Fylde – showing what they were getting up to back in 1995. Do you recognise anyone? Let us know. READ MORE: Fylde folk in 1993. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of Fylde folk from 1992

1. Fylde in 1995

Chart-topping youth heroes Blur were arriving in Morecambe on the Lancashire leg of their seaside tour. Picture here are Morecambe men arriving to assemble staging for Blur

2. Fylde in 1995

Pupils from Central Lancaster High School got in the swim for their annual gala. The swimming gala was held at the Kingsway baths, Lancaster, and proved a great success with those taking part and their supporters. Pictured, from left: The captains of Lunesdale House, Emily Dixon and Robert Lloyd, hold aloft their winning trophy

3. Fylde in 1995

Over 50 buskers from across the North West turned up at Gulliver's on Fleetwood Esplanade to compete for some of the best busking jobs of the summer. The explanation lies in the £7.5m Freeport Shopping Village whose attracitons will include as many buskers as management can lay their hands on. Providing, of course, they pass the audtions... A group of performers try to prove their worth above

4. Fylde in 1995

A team of gymnasts proved they had the right balance to win a string of awards in the North West Individual Championships. Five members of the Garstang School of Gymnastics competed in Liverpool against hundreds of other hopefuls. Pictured: Lisa Pendlebury, 10, gets a lift from fellow gymnasts (left to right) Francesca Cookson, from Lea, Preston; Emma Nicholson, 15, from Blackpool; and Amy Burke, 12, from St Michaels

