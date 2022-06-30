1. Fylde coast in 2003
Bobby Denning from Lancashire County Cricket Club gives James Gregson, Tom Fail, Joe Hibberton and Ben Breakell a lesson. The event was promoted by Fleetwood Community Sports Group who provide half-term coaching for kids
Photo: Claire Lark
2. Fylde coast in 2003
Frank Donnelly, who is retiring as chairman of Lancashire Schools FA. He is pictured at Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Fleetwood, with current Blackpool Town Team players (from left) Michael Davies, Christian Dust, Jamie McKenna, and Steven Hastings
Photo: Bill Johnson
3. Fylde coast in 2003
Childrens writer Martin Riley with the drama group during his visit to Lytham St Annes High School
Photo: Archive
4. Fylde coast in 2003
Some of the pupils at St Peters Catholic Primary School, Lytham, who have helped make a "Garden for St Peter" in the school grounds. Also pictured are parent Cath Powell, (who landscaped the garden) and Joseph Thompson (from the artlounge, Lytham) whose mother Nicola worked on the mosaic
Photo: Bill Johnson