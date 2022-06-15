In charge on the back of the Hummingbirds Nursery float, little poser Sam Carr with friend James Tomlinson, both aged four, set off in the Children's Festival parade in Garstang
This week we are bringing you photographs from 21 years ago, in 1986.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 3:45 pm

Pupils from Morecambe High School's Cookery Club who raised £200 by baking cakes and biscuits for Barnardo's 'Big Bake' presenting the cheque to Area Fund Raiser for West Lancashire and Cumbria Mehmood Laly (back)

Photo: Richard Lee

The 7th and 2nd St. Johns Lytham Brownies enjoyed a pleasure flight during the August Bank Holiday weekend. After having lunch at the Wacky Warehouse near the airport, much to the brownies surprise they were told they would be cleaning an aeroplane. They were then offered cleaning fluid and dusters to continue the pretence. It was only when all the brownies were sat down with their seatbelts on that they were told about the surprise flight. A few brownies had never been on a plane before and really enjoyed the experience. This was also the first time a brownie group in Lancashire has been on an aeroplane. The flight was donated by Platinum Air 2000

Photo: Archive

Headteacher Susan Fielden and deputy David Merritt with pupils at Torrisholme School

Photo: Richard Lee

Teacher Carol Reynoldson and her class at Grosvenor Park School, near Lancaster

Photo: Darren Andrews

