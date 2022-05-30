1. Fylde coast in 1999
The battle of sexes has spilled out over a Lancashire bar. Things turned bitter at the Cartford Hotel in Little Eccleston, near Garstang, because local brewer John Smith has installed a new beer pump featuring a topless woman. John, who owns the Hart Brewery next door to the pub, fell out with barmaid Fiona McCulloch after she drew a bra on the female, who was advertising the beer called Temptress
Photo: Archive
2. Fylde coast in 1999
Ashwell Prince in action, professional cricketer at Morecambe in 1999 and 2000
Photo: Archive
3. Fylde coast in 1999
Nursery school children were all fired up by a visit from a team of firefighters. Crews from Garstang took their fire engine to The Robins Private Day Nursery and Pre-School in Cock Robin Lane, Catterall. All the youngsters were shown around the fire engine and were given a talk from station commander Jim Bunting
Photo: Archive
4. Fylde coast in 1999
Anyone recognise this chap from a restaurant in Freckleton?
Photo: Archive