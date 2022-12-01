News you can trust since 1837
Trinity Hospice is to receive a sizeable cash boost - thanks to the sheer enthusiasm for a seaside carnival. A healthy crowd braved heavy rain to see the St Annes Carnival and dug in their poickets for the charity. Pictured is just one of the many floats that took part
Fylde nostalgia: 13 picture memories of life in Morecambe, Lytham, Garstang and Fleetwood in 1989

Look back through the years – this time with a look at 1989.

By Naomi Moon
2 hours ago

Take a trip down memory lane and see candid pictures of life on the Fylde Coast back in 1989. What were you up to then? Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

1. Fylde Coast in 1989

The Fleetwood High School team chosen to represent Western Division in Lancashire Constabulary's under 17 five-a-side competition

Photo: Archive

2. Fylde Coast in 1989

Dockers unloading a catch of fish at Fleetwood dock

Photo: Archive

3. Fylde Coast in 1989

Children dressed up for Garstang Whit Festival

Photo: Archive

4. Fylde Coast in 1989

Derek Batey, star of Mr and Mrs, one of television's longest-running game shows, opens an art exhibition at the Clifton Hospital in Lytham. The exhibition features work by Lytham St Annes members of the Fylde Arts Society

Photo: Archive

