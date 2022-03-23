Fylde in the 80s: 24 photos memories to take you right back

If you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected]
Kirkham Grammar School handed out a 56-0 thrashing to a touring team from Australia - Wesley College of Perth. Centre David Whittingham scored two of Kirkham's 11 tries. Kirkham's other try scorers were Damian Hatton (2), Jonty Collinson (2), Tom Moore, John Black, Bruce Craven, Tony Rasmussen and Philip Baines, who also kicked six conversions
Fylde mayor Coun Wilfred Callon did not need to pull a switch to light up Kirkham town centre for the festive season. All he had to do was give a signal on a flashlight from high up in a mobile crane and the streets around the Market Square were suddenly lit up in a blaze of colour. Scores of people gathered to see the switch-on as Carr Hill Band performed carols
Here it looks like the various Mayors representing the Fylde all gathered for inspection at HMS Inskip
