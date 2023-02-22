Fylde Coast nostalgia: 23 scenes taken from 1995 showing life in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham
A selection of your photographs from days gone by.
By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 6:28am
Bring back all your memories of 1995 as we go through the years, looking at the things everyday folk got up to back then. Do you remember any of the events? Or recognise anyone? READ MORE: Look back at 1994 on the Fylde Coast. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Weird and wonderful things you can expect to experience in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures showing the Fylde Coast in 1993
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here or Blackpool Gazette here
Page 1 of 6