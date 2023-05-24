News you can trust since 1837
Fylde Coast nostalgia: 16 breathtaking views of Morecambe, Garstang, Lytham and Fleetwood through the years

The towns and villages that line the Fylde Coast
By Naomi Moon
Published 24th May 2023, 15:45 BST

If you take the time to look all across Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham you can find some wonderful views. This collection of pictures shows some of those memories through the years – what do you think? Let us know. READ MORE: Look back at the Fylde Coast in 2001. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures of Fylde Coast folk through the years. MORE MEMORIES: The class of 2000 in schools on the Fylde Coast

A beautiful sunset over Morecambe Bay, captured by reader Mrs A Sandbach of Heysham in 1999

1. Fylde Coast nostalgia

A beautiful sunset over Morecambe Bay, captured by reader Mrs A Sandbach of Heysham in 1999 Photo: Mrs A Sandbach

Silhouette view of Lytham Windmill as seen in 1999

2. Fylde Coast nostalgia

Silhouette view of Lytham Windmill as seen in 1999 Photo: Martin Bostock

Fabulous Fylde views of Garstang - White of Garstang in bloom in 2009

3. Fylde Coast nostalgia

Fabulous Fylde views of Garstang - White of Garstang in bloom in 2009 Photo: Rob Lock

A view of the Marine Hall in Fleetwood - Fabulous Fylde in 2009

4. Fylde Coast nostalgia

A view of the Marine Hall in Fleetwood - Fabulous Fylde in 2009 Photo: Neil Cross

