A display by Taekwondo champions Terry Clark, Cecilia Daly and Michael McKenna, watched by the rest of the club at Fleetwood where they train
Fylde coast memories: Here's 14 candid pictures showing life in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham all the way back in 1982

Step back in time with a visit to 1982.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:45 pm

What were the people of the Fylde Coast up to back in 1982? We’ve dug through the archives to find the best pictures of life in Garstang, Lytham, Morecambe and Fleetwood. Do you remember any of these events? Or recognise anyone? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 1981. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at 1980. MORE MEMORIES: Photos going back to 2010

1. Fylde Coast in 1982

An Anglo-Arab meeting by the Chamber of Commerce at The Crofters Hotel, Garstang

2. Fylde Coast in 1982

Ronnie Clarke and Jack Cross at the Garstang canal basin

3. Fylde Coast in 1982

A seaside carnival raised a record amount for charity - even though the sun did not shine. The collectors at Morecambe Carnival, mingling with the crowds, reaped a grand total of £1,600. The event started with a parade of 80 decorated floats and vehicles winding its way through the hundreds of onlookers from Sandylands Parade to the Lancaster Road school field, and included these ladies from Preedy and Sons, making friends with the Dulux dog

4. Fylde Coast in 1982

It's good to be back! That was the message from these Lancashire children who were 'evacuated' to another school while emergency repairs were carried out on their own classrooms. The 200 pupils left Clifton County School in Clitheroe Road, Lytham when cracks started appearing in the walls. Temporary accommodation was found nearby in Sydney Street, but they are back after an extended Easter break

