1 . Lower Lighthouse, Fleetwood

The Lower Light stands on Fleetwood sea front and was built with its counterpart - the Upper Light, or Pharos Lighthouse - to provide a navigational guide to shipping entering the Wyre estuary. Unusual for a lighthouse, it is in neoclassical style with a square colonnaded base, square tower, and octagonal lantern and gallery. It is a Grade II listed building. It is a well known local landmark Photo: Submit