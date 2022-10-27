News you can trust since 1837
The bonfire and firework display in Fleetwood in 2009 was a huge success

Fireworks nostalgia: Here's 9 pictures showing bonfire night fun in Garstang, Morecambe, Fleetwood and Lytham in the 00s

It will soon be Bonfire Night so we’re looking back at some of the spectacular displays in the 00s.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

Many people love the thrill of a good fireworks display – complete with huge bonfires, sparklers, treacle toffee and more. And on the Fylde Coast all this could be found throughout the 00s. What are your memories of Bonfire Night? READ MORE: Halloween on the Fylde Coast. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The Fylde Coast in 1986. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures from the Fylde Coast in the 70s

1. Bonfire Night in the 00s

Fireworks at the Light and Water Festival in Morecambe

Photo: Archive

2. Bonfire Night in the 00s

Fireworks light the night sky above Bubbles and The Dome in Morecambe

Photo: Lorne Campbell

3. Bonfire Night in the 00s

Bonfire and firework display in Fleetwood

Photo: Archive

4. Bonfire Night in the 00s

Poppy and Amy Diggle from Garstang enjoy the fun at the Garstang Bonfire

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

