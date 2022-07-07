Children's party, live music and special heritage tours at Morecambe Winter Gardens to celebrate 125th birthday

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Chair of the Winter Gardens Trust said: “Join us on Saturday July 16 for a children’s party where we will be handing out 125 party bags to local children including a lunch box, colouring book and crayons and a commemorative badge. We want to make our birthday truly a community event and to thank all the local residents who have helped us reach this milestone.

"We are touched by the love and support shown to our theatre from all local businesses and supporters who have donated. The Winter Gardens was originally called the People’s Palace and on our birthday weekend we will show that this is still the case.”

Party bags will be available in the Theatre from 12pm to 2pm on July 16 and no booking is necessary.

Morecambe Winter Gardens will be holding a weekend of events to celebrate its 125th birthday.

Children’s entertainment face painting and a magic show for young and old will be part of the free attractions as well as the usual weekend café and tours.

On Sunday July 17, the party will continue with music and light entertainment from 1pm, special anniversary heritage tours led by Professor Vanessa Toulmin Chair of the Trust and an exhibition highlighting the history of the theatre.