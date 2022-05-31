Celebrating the Queen's Jubilee with pictures of Her Majesty visiting Lancaster and Morecambe and jubilee celebrations of yesteryear

This will be Queen Elizabeth II's fourth jubilee - she celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1977, her Golden Jubilee in 2002 and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

We have found pictures in our archives of jubilee parties and celebrations over the year.

Plenty of celebrations will take place over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, including street parties, beacon lighting, Trooping the Colour, Platinum Party at the Palace, Platinum Jubilee Pageant and Big Jubilee Lunches.

1. The Queen visits Heysham Harbour on August 7 1989 The Queen visits Heysham Harbour on August 7 1989. Photo: JP Photo Sales

3. The Queen during her visit to Myerscough College in the 1980's Right, Police Officer Bob Spiers from Garstang with the Queen during her visit to Myerscough College in the 1980's. Photo: Donna Clifford Photo Sales

4. Queen's visit to Myerscough College in 1969 Queen's visit to Myerscough College in 1969. Photo: n/a Photo Sales