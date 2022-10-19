But is this an accurate reflection, or is it a myth perpetuated by the caricatured postcards of the time?

For the next 12 months, Morecambe Heritage is running a project funded by Historic England to find out.

If you were a landlady, or a relative of one, or if you were a guest in Morecambe anytime from the golden era of the 40s & 50s, right up to the 1980s, they would love to hear your story.

The project aims to interview people as landladies and as guests, to get the genuine experience.

Local young people will conduct the interviews, and edit some of them into short videos and promote them on social media, as well as display an exhibition, which will be hosted at Morecambe Heritage inside the Arndale Centre.

Please get in touch if you have any memories, or wish to be involved.

