Julie O'Callaghan, Sheila Wakefield and Josie Grant enjoying their night out watching the Ladyboys of Bangkok at the Charter Theatre, Preston
Big night out: 11 picture memories of when the Ladyboys of Bangkok came to Preston

The Ladyboys of Bangkok promise a night of unforgettable fun and frolics.

By Naomi Moon
Monday, 11th April 2022, 3:45 pm

And when they came to entertain the folk of Preston back in 2009 that sentiment rang true. People flock from all over the globe to witness their one-of-kind cabaret show known for its special blend of entertainment, humour, glitz and glam. Were you in the audience that night? Do you remember? These pictures should help jog your memory. READ MORE: Take a dip at Saul Street Baths. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A walk down Fishergate in the 90s

In the audience were Julie Atkinson, Marie Ashworth, Cheryl Prescott, Angela Tuffy, Sarah Price and Courtney Ashworth to watch the Ladyboys of Bangkok

Helen McNamara, Abi Hughes, Liam Tyrer and Mary Robertson went along to watch the Ladyboys of Bangkok at Preston's Charter Theatre

Live on stage - the Ladyboys of Bangkok at the Charter Theatre, Preston

Having a fun night out were Liz Rawson, Linda Whitehead and Elaine Bibby

