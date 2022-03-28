Bentham Golf Club reaches milestone centenary year

The game of golf first came into play in the Bentham area, when a group of local gentlemen played five holes at Park Foot between Bentham and Ingleton in 1922.

These pioneers moved their game to its present site at Bentham Moor later that same year and Bentham Golf Club

was established.

Bentham Golf Course celebrates its milestone centenary year.

In 1925, that same band of sporting gentlemen, together with a number of other men and some of the fairer sex, purchased £1 shares and created Bentham Golf Club Limited.

The greater part of the land was purchased outright, with only the field for the first and ninth holes being rented.

A green-keeper was employed, who doubled as a club maker and who would nowadays be classed as the ‘professional’.

Under his guidance the course was constructed by the members, who also built a wooden clubhouse that sported an elegant veranda, plus changing and locker rooms.

The war effort

Around 1941, the two rented fields were purchased by the club and immediately commandeered by the government to aid the war effort. Half was ploughed up and much needed vegetable crops were planted.

The clubhouse was moved further onto the course and doubled as an observer post for aircraft recognition.

Rumour has it that a club member who served in the Royal Observer Corp spent most of his duty time practising his chipping and putting on the 8th green whilst keeping an eye on passing aircraft.

The club shop at Bentham Golf Club.

At peace again

After the conflict was over, the ploughed land was brought back into play and the clubhouse returned to its original position, the members again helping with the construction of the greens and tees.

The club and course went from strength to strength. Around 1960, an old Army hut was purchased and attached to the clubhouse, forming a social room, kitchen and a much needed nineteenth hole – all once again made possible by the hard work of the members.

With social amenities available, membership increased and many events were organised, with catering provided by the ladies.

New clubhouse

By the early seventies the ageing wooden clubhouse was felt to be inadequate to cope with the increasing number of members.

Other factors, such as the highway authorities plans for a relief road through the middle of the dance floor, meant the Directors needed to find an alternative site!

A new clubhouse was sited in its present position and was up and ready for business in the spring of 1975.

Membership continued to grow and golfing flourished at Bentham.

More machinery was purchased, a full time green-keeper took over from the stalwart part-timers and over the years the greens developed into some of the finest in the north of England.

Lodges and pods amid the fairways make for the perfect golfing break at Bentham Golf Club.

Alterations were made to the course, new greens constructed, tees pushed back to lengthen holes, trees planted and minor adjustments to the cosmetics of the course completed.

In the mid 1990’s it became obvious that to stay as a nine-hole golf course would mean the demise of the club. Members were leaving to join 18-hole courses and although the club enjoyed a very strong junior section it was agreed the club must attract many more new members and visitors to survive.

Eventually the directors, endorsed by the members, were able to purchase neighbouring farmland and Bentham become an 18-hole course.

A new era

Bentham Golf Course has been under the nurturing ownership of the Marshall family since 2009.

They have invested heavily in the course, constantly improving the facilities and championing golf to attract visitors and encourage newcomers to the game.

In recent years, they have built luxurious lodges and glamping pods discreetly amid the fairways, offering the opportunity for visitors to ‘stay and play’, or even purchase their own golfer’s dream holiday home.

They have also created a driving range and revitalised the clubhouse as The 1922 Bar & Kitchen, open to non-golfers.

As part of the 100 year celebrations, an extra Open competition has been added to the fixtures for visiting golfers this year.

Sunday August 7 is the date for the event, which will be held as a fundraiser for prostate cancer.

Teams of four, with any gents/ladies combination are invited to play, and the winners prize is a four ball voucher to play Royal Birkdale.

To join the Centenary Open or book to play anytime, visit here

*The earliest form of golf can be traced to ancient Rome where people played a game called paganica around 100 BCE.

A 1261 manuscript of Flemish poet Jacob van Maerlant referred to a game with a ball and club.

However, the modern game of golf can trace its roots to Scotland.

Royalty provided the impetus for the spread of golf in Europe. Mary Queen of Scots began playing golf in 1552.

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers (HCEG) established the first rules of golf in 1744.

The first British Open Championship was played at Prestwick in 1860.

In 1916, the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) was formed and the first PGA Championship took place at Siwanoy Country Club in New York.

Women shared the golf spotlight with the men beginning in 1932 when the United States team defeated the team of Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.

Since 1952 the R&A and the USGA have worked together to produce a common set of rules for golfers worldwide called the “Rules of Golf.”

More equipment changes followed World War Two.

In 1963, the casting method for manufacturing club heads was introduced.

Graphite shafts hit the market in 1973, which were lighter and stronger than steel shafts.

TaylorMade introduced the first metal woods in 1979.