9 pictures showing Preston life in the 80s

It is often said that English football is all about stamina, and very little skill. This is not so, and to prove the point 28 young soccer hopefuls from Preston, Blackpool, Leyland and Kirkham, travelled to Brownedge High School, Bamber Bridge, to show off their talents. The youngsters, all aged under 13, had been selected by the North Western Region FA, the Lancs Schools FA and the LFA to improve their soccer skills
Some of the cast of The Boyfriend get a breath of fresh air during rehearsals of the musical, which is being performed by pupils of St Mary's High School, Leyland. In the centre are the two main characters, Polly Browne, played by Catherine Knight, and, on her right, Tony, played by Eddie McCormack
It was a 'data' remember for young robot John at an exhibition of the latest silicone chip wizardry. John was helping his dad, Mr Geoff Clayton, a computer firm's data manager, to turn an old church hall into a micro-computer centre. The latest technology was on show at Euxton Parish Hall in a fund-raising exhibition to make cash for renovating the century-old building. John is pictured in the centre, watched by other young computer enthusiasts
Paul Rainford, 18, (centre), winner of the TSB Preston Closed Table Tennis Championships (youth section) is pictured with runner-up Philip Huggon, 14, (centre left) and others who rook part in the competition at Collins Road, Bamber Bridge