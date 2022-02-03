Girls in Adlington, near Chorley, are stepping out to success with their newly-formed Morris dancing group. The youngsters have been working together for less than six months but are already applying to challenge the long-established groups in summer carnivals and show. The girls, aged from seven to 16, enjoyed their first local appearance at the rose queen crowning at Adlington Methodist Church
9 pictures showing Preston life in the 80s

The archives have thrown up these gems

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:43 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:44 am

This week we are looking at 1982. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures of Preston folk in 1981. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from the 80s

1.

It is often said that English football is all about stamina, and very little skill. This is not so, and to prove the point 28 young soccer hopefuls from Preston, Blackpool, Leyland and Kirkham, travelled to Brownedge High School, Bamber Bridge, to show off their talents. The youngsters, all aged under 13, had been selected by the North Western Region FA, the Lancs Schools FA and the LFA to improve their soccer skills

2.

Some of the cast of The Boyfriend get a breath of fresh air during rehearsals of the musical, which is being performed by pupils of St Mary's High School, Leyland. In the centre are the two main characters, Polly Browne, played by Catherine Knight, and, on her right, Tony, played by Eddie McCormack

3.

It was a 'data' remember for young robot John at an exhibition of the latest silicone chip wizardry. John was helping his dad, Mr Geoff Clayton, a computer firm's data manager, to turn an old church hall into a micro-computer centre. The latest technology was on show at Euxton Parish Hall in a fund-raising exhibition to make cash for renovating the century-old building. John is pictured in the centre, watched by other young computer enthusiasts

4.

Paul Rainford, 18, (centre), winner of the TSB Preston Closed Table Tennis Championships (youth section) is pictured with runner-up Philip Huggon, 14, (centre left) and others who rook part in the competition at Collins Road, Bamber Bridge

