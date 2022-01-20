9 pictures from the 80s which show what life was like in Preston

1.

Bosses Jim Sylvester and Ray Shannon believe in Costa Plenty holidays for their employees. For the toast to the workers at Washable Fabrics, Preston is Viva Espanola. And sending them to a Spanish isle is the bosses way of saying "gracias" for good trade in the rag trade. Altogether 17 employees and their families from the company factory, market stalls and shops all set off for the four-day winter break. And Jim and Ray were there to see them off