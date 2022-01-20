9 pictures from the 80s which show what life was like in Blackpool

1.

From the last days of the Great War in 1918, retired farmer Johnny Stuart has beaten a furrow from home in Forton to the doors of the Patten Arms, Winmareigh, near Garstang, every night of the week. And to celebrate this and his 80th birthday he has been given the ultimate accolade by licensees Peter and Liz Strawn - a free pint every night for the rest of his life! He is pictured with other regulars at a birthday party held in his honour