9 pictures from the 80s which show what life was like in Blackpool

From the last days of the Great War in 1918, retired farmer Johnny Stuart has beaten a furrow from home in Forton to the doors of the Patten Arms, Winmareigh, near Garstang, every night of the week. And to celebrate this and his 80th birthday he has been given the ultimate accolade by licensees Peter and Liz Strawn - a free pint every night for the rest of his life! He is pictured with other regulars at a birthday party held in his honour
The world may watch the Russian and Romanian gymnasts and gasp in wonder and admiration. But the Garstang gymnasts have a lot more fun. Garstang Gymnasts Club is a typical example of the many clubs which have sprung up around the country and is run by a team of dedicated volunteers. Pictured: Eleven-year-old Laura Bolton demonstrates a cartwheel to the other members of the club
Queen Mary School in Lytham, have good reason for festivities. They have three girls in the North of England Under 19 hockey team. They are Jane Cowburn, 14, who is listed as a reservist, Louise Butler and Suan Haigh, both 16
It's all a question of poise, split second timing and sheer nerve... as these two schoolgirls from St Annes County High School show. Debbie Phillips, 16, and her 14-year-old sister Julie-Ann are head over heels with happiness after their recent success - they won the gold medal in the girls over 13 pairs section in the regional final of the National Sports Acrobatics Championships. They celebrated by showing off their routine for their school mates