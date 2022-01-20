The much derided British worker - all strikes and tea breaks - is the best in Europe, says the Swedish head of a Blackpool company. For production of dolls houses by Lundby Playtoys has soared more than 12 times in just three years - and now the workers are to get a big "thank you" from the firm. A coach load of the workers will be heading to a Toy Fair in London to receive a special award and attend a lavish party. Managing director Mr Colin Miller is pictured above with some of the proud staff
9 pictures from the 80s which show what life was like in Blackpool

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 4:55 am

This week we are looking at 1980. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Last week we looked at pictures from 2010

1.

From the last days of the Great War in 1918, retired farmer Johnny Stuart has beaten a furrow from home in Forton to the doors of the Patten Arms, Winmareigh, near Garstang, every night of the week. And to celebrate this and his 80th birthday he has been given the ultimate accolade by licensees Peter and Liz Strawn - a free pint every night for the rest of his life! He is pictured with other regulars at a birthday party held in his honour

2.

The world may watch the Russian and Romanian gymnasts and gasp in wonder and admiration. But the Garstang gymnasts have a lot more fun. Garstang Gymnasts Club is a typical example of the many clubs which have sprung up around the country and is run by a team of dedicated volunteers. Pictured: Eleven-year-old Laura Bolton demonstrates a cartwheel to the other members of the club

3.

Queen Mary School in Lytham, have good reason for festivities. They have three girls in the North of England Under 19 hockey team. They are Jane Cowburn, 14, who is listed as a reservist, Louise Butler and Suan Haigh, both 16

4.

It's all a question of poise, split second timing and sheer nerve... as these two schoolgirls from St Annes County High School show. Debbie Phillips, 16, and her 14-year-old sister Julie-Ann are head over heels with happiness after their recent success - they won the gold medal in the girls over 13 pairs section in the regional final of the National Sports Acrobatics Championships. They celebrated by showing off their routine for their school mates

