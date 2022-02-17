9 picture memories of life in Blackpool in 1984

2.

Golden couple Fred and Julie Hudson got the Lord and Lady treatment as family and friends arranged a surprising outing in a gleaming Rolls Royce to celebrate 50 years of marriage. Some of Julie and Fred's seven children, 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren gathered outside the couple's home in Ribby Road, Kirkham, to wave them off in the yellow chauffeur-driven Rolls before they were whisked away for a slap-up meal at the Clifton Arms Hotel in Lytham