27 pictures giving you a glimpse of the class of 2000 in schools across Morecambe, Lytham, Fleetwood and Garstang

It doesn’t seem that long ago, but 23 years ago these kids were all still at school.

By Naomi Moon
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

They will all be settled into adulthood now and these pictures are bound to bring back some not-so-long-ago but brilliant memories. Many of the city’s primary and high schools are covered – are you pictured? Or your mates? READ MORE: Life on the Fylde Coast back in 1999. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Some of the nicest buildings on the Fylde Coast. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures of folk from the Fylde Coast in 1998

Pretend Spice Girls in rehearsal for 'Stars In Their Eyes' at St. Bedes School, Lytham. From left, Baby, Posh, Ginger, Sporty and Scary, aka Laura Peers, Natalie Foy, Charlotte Collison, Vicky McQuillian and Nina Lorenzini

1. Class of 2000

Pretend Spice Girls in rehearsal for 'Stars In Their Eyes' at St. Bedes School, Lytham. From left, Baby, Posh, Ginger, Sporty and Scary, aka Laura Peers, Natalie Foy, Charlotte Collison, Vicky McQuillian and Nina Lorenzini Photo: Mike Foster

Geraldine Smith MP joined Bare's Great Wood Primary School walk to school day. Great Wood use a parent-led virtual-bus for children to walk to school. The bus is supervised by parents and some teachers, leaves from a notified place at an appointed time and 'picks up' children on the way just like a real bus

2. Class of 2000

Geraldine Smith MP joined Bare's Great Wood Primary School walk to school day. Great Wood use a parent-led virtual-bus for children to walk to school. The bus is supervised by parents and some teachers, leaves from a notified place at an appointed time and 'picks up' children on the way just like a real bus Photo: Archive

Sue Fielden, head teacher of West End Primary School, Morecambe, delivers the toast to (left to right) Cameron Thomson, Kirsty Thomson, Rory Knowles, and Adam Larn, as the school launches a Breakfast Club

3. Class of 2000

Sue Fielden, head teacher of West End Primary School, Morecambe, delivers the toast to (left to right) Cameron Thomson, Kirsty Thomson, Rory Knowles, and Adam Larn, as the school launches a Breakfast Club Photo: Peter Wilcock

Tom Johnson and Samantha Frankland join children's poet Wes Magee as he entertains pupils from Westgate Primary School during a visit to Morecambe Library

4. Class of 2000

Tom Johnson and Samantha Frankland join children's poet Wes Magee as he entertains pupils from Westgate Primary School during a visit to Morecambe Library Photo: Hedley Verity

