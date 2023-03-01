News you can trust since 1837
21 retro scenes of children from Morecambe, Fleetwood, Lytham and Garstang dressed up for World Book Day

World Book Day is celebrated every year on the first Thursday of March.

By Naomi Moon
2 minutes ago

Children across the world don fancy dress costumes of their favourite book characters, or join in with their school’s theme. We’ve put together this collection of pictures showing pupils dressed up over the years. Can you spot yourself? READ MORE: Fylde Coast nostalgia from 1995. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at 1994 on the Fylde Coast. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures showing the Fylde Coast in 1993

1. World Book Day

Children at Lytham Hall Park Primary School rounded off their 1997 Book Week activities with a fancy-dress breakfast. Nine-year-old Jonathan Cooper was rather regretting coming dressed as bunch of grapes, when five-year-old Thomas Williams and seven-year-old Samantha Read decided they were still hungry!

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. World Book Day

Arfaan Siddique, Jordan Green, Jonathan Lee, James Welch, Kennedy Taylor and Emma Pook - all dressed up for World Book Day at Fleetwoord's Rossall School in 2003

Photo: Claire Lark

3. World Book Day

Rossall School in Fleetwood held a book week fancy dress event in 2003. Pictured are the nursery children with teachers

Photo: Claire Lark

4. World Book Day

Children and staff at Total Tots on Balmoral Road, Morecambe, dressed as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day in 2018

Photo: Nigel Slater

MorecambeFleetwoodLythamGarstangMemories