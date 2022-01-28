A familiar sight to anyone who is from Preston or just visiting, the famous red telephone boxes on Market Street. Picture from 1997. Image kindly provided by the late Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of the Preston Historical Society
19 pictures that take in the changing face of Preston during the 1990s

These scenes rewind 30 years ago to the 1990s

By Naomi Moon
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:55 am

The 1990s were another decade of change for Preston, with many more buildings being demolished, but new ones taking their place. Some parts of the town centre (as it still was then) were transformed completely. And Preston Docks moved from being a busy shipping area to a bustling leisure and living space. If you have any pictures of Preston in times gone by we would like to feature them on our website. Email [email protected] READ MORE: Last week we took a walk around Preston in the 1980s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Memories of Morecambe's Frontierland

Captured from St. Walburge's Steeple, this image taken in 1993 mainly shows the elevated view of the Goss' factory complex, but many other Preston landmarks can be seen. Another image taken nowadays of the same area would be unrecognisable though

Photo: JP Smith

An unusual 1998 view of the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, right in the heart of Preston. One constant in the ever-changing face of Preston

This building could be viewed as an oddity in Preston city centre. Some parts retain all the original charm of the old Public Hall, but at the rear is now the Ring Way that runs through what would have been the main hall. This shot from 1999 shows the pub that was once housed there - the Flax and Furkin, also known as the Corn Exchange. Pictured by LJ Blackwell of Walton-le-Dale

Photo: LJ Blackwell

This evocative picture shows the orchestra entrance of the old Public Hall on Fleet Street, Preston. All that was left to remind you of some of the great bands and musicians who played there over the years - until it was demolished in 1990, when this picture was taken. Photograph by Beth Hayes, courtesy of the Preston Historical Society

Photo: Beth Hayes

