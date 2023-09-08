18 unseen images from Sankey Photographic Archive including pictures from Lancashire towns Blackpool, Preston and Morecambe
These previously unseen photos of three Lancashire towns are part of a hugely anticipated exhibition.
By Claire Lark
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
The Sankey Photography Online Archive was launched this week in Barrow exhibiting some truly incredible images from the past across the North West.
Signal Film and Media opened up the gallery space at Cooke’s Studios for a special launch and we are able to share with you some of the thousands of images which make up the collection.
The online archive showcases over 10,000 historical photographs taken by Edward and Raymond Sankey which form a stunning collection of glass plate negatives and postcards from 1895 to the 1970s. The images were catalogued and digitised as part of the Seeing the North with Sankey Project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage fund.
