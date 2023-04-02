News you can trust since 1837
18 heart-warming pictures showing Fylde Coast residents from Morecambe, Fleetwood, Garstang and Lytham enjoying some Easter activities

Here’s a cute gallery of photos looking at how Easter was celebrated on the Fylde Coast.

By Naomi Moon
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

All the images were taken in the 90s and 00s and these youngsters will be young adults now, so they are sure to bring back a memory or two. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Fylde Coast nostalgia from 1997. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of the Fylde Coast in 1996. MORE MEMORIES: Go back to 1995 with these images from the Fylde Coast

Easter Bunny Egg hunt at King Edward VII and Queen Mary Infant School, Lytham. Pictured are Oscar O'Neil, four, and Alanis-Sky Parkinson, five, with the Easter Bunny -headmistress Meg Hargreaves

Easter Bunny Egg hunt at King Edward VII and Queen Mary Infant School, Lytham. Pictured are Oscar O'Neil, four, and Alanis-Sky Parkinson, five, with the Easter Bunny -headmistress Meg Hargreaves Photo: Bill Johnson

Sure Start Fleetwood's Easter Eggstravaganza, which took place at the Marine Hall in 2003. Pictured back row (from left): Richard Kerans, Rachael Bailey, Sid Little, Tracey McNamara and Jodie Butler. Front (from left): Ryan McNamara, Michelle, Irene and Rebecca Livesey

Sure Start Fleetwood's Easter Eggstravaganza, which took place at the Marine Hall in 2003. Pictured back row (from left): Richard Kerans, Rachael Bailey, Sid Little, Tracey McNamara and Jodie Butler. Front (from left): Ryan McNamara, Michelle, Irene and Rebecca Livesey Photo: Claire Lark

An Easter Egg hunt organised by the Mayor and Mayoress of Garstang, Michael and Robyn Halford, pictured with Nathan

An Easter Egg hunt organised by the Mayor and Mayoress of Garstang, Michael and Robyn Halford, pictured with Nathan Photo: Martin Cowey

Lytham Primary School's Easter bonnet parade in 1997. Pictured is Joshua Hough

Lytham Primary School's Easter bonnet parade in 1997. Pictured is Joshua Hough Photo: Dawn Castle

