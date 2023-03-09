14 photos to take you back to 1996 and see what life was like in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham
Bring back memories of 1996 with these nostalgic images.
By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 5:58am
With Euro ‘96 football fever gripping the nation it might have seemed like there was nothing else going on, but these candid snapshots show just what else gripped the Fylde Coast in the 1990s. You might even spot yourself! READ MORE: Look back at the Fylde Coast in 1995. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to 1994 and life on the Fylde Coast. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures from Morecambe, Fleetwood, Lytham and Garstang in 1993
