10 pictures showing Blackpool life in the 80s

A display by Taekwondo champions Terry Clark, Cecilia Daly and Michael McKenna, watched by the rest of the club at Fleetwood where they train
The Blackpool Belle - a customised mobile exhibition coach - was officially launched to mark the start of an £18,000 promotion drive to attract holidaymakers to the resort. Singer Jo Ronell and dancers provided entertainment during the launch
Tributes to Bill Beaumont's vintage career flowed like the wine at the annual dinner of his club, Fylde. The dinner was the first social event which the record-breaking England captain had attended since announcing his retirement and Fylde members and guests gave him a standing ovation. Pictured: A kilted Gordon Brown teams up again with Lions colleague Bill Beaumont (far left)