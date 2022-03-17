10 photos to take you back to 1988

1. Blackpool in the 80s
Staff at a Kirkham crisp factory came up with a surprise packet for a cot death group. Workers at Bensons Crisps, in Marquis Street, raised £600 for the Fylde area Cot Death Group, one of the largest donations it has ever received. Pictured: Pauline Bresnihan (second from right) presenting cash from a fancy dress, three-legged pub crawl organised by the crisp factory staff to Sheila Townsend (second from left) of the cot death group. Also pictured are (from left) Jim Brannigan, Sandra Dickinson, Philip Butcher and Penny Walker
Photo: Archive
2. Blackpool in the 80s
The event which has become a showcase for North West enterprise was hailed a success. Thousands of people visited the Lancashire Business To Business Exhibition during the opening two days at Blackpool's Norbreck Castle. Pictured: Mr Dick Lindsell, chief executive of ICI Chemicals and Polymers, who officially opening the exhibition, shakes 'hands' with I.C.I. 7, the company robot
Photo: Archive
3. Blackpool in the 80s
Christine Myers reckons her children are three of the best. When it comes to homework, Christine, of Meadow Close, Clifton, has more to do than any of them after she started a course at Lancashire Polytechnic. She nominated her twins, Kirsty and Jade, aged 10, and Hazel, aged four, for an Evening Post Gold Award because they "really are very special"
Photo: Archive
4. Blackpool in the 80s
A Leyland couple - Cris and Keiran Mannion - netted a trip around a world famous Lancashire factory as winners of an Evening Post Mad March competition. The Lofthouse company of Fleetwood, who produce the sought-after Fisherman's Friends lozenges, coughed up a cheque for £100 to go with the packet of throat sweets the couple had won. Pictured: Cris Mannion receives her Fisherman's Friend from Doreen Lofthouse, watched by Tony Lofthouse (right) and husband Keiran
Photo: Archive