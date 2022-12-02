Website documenting north west migration to officially launch in Lancaster

The website includes an interactive online map created by volunteers from across the north west.

The map features morwe than 60 stories of individual women, men and children who have migrated in and out of the north west from the Roman period to the mid 20th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Migration Stories NW project is a partnership of 5 organisations across the north west who have worked with local adults, including refugees and migrants, to research and document histories of migration, using archival histories.

Some of the Global Link volunteers holding their Certificates of Achievement.

The next phase of the project will focus on young people gathering oral histories. The project is supported by historians at Lancaster University, led by Global Link in Lancaster, and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Project co-ordinator Dr. Alison Lloyd Williams from Global Link said: "Our heritage stories show how the north nest has always been a place of migration, where people have moved in and out from other parts of the British Isles and other parts of the world as a result of conflict, colonialism and trade, as well as in search of work opportunities and a better life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gisela Renolds, director of Global Link, added: "We hope it will be a useful resource for educators teaching about migration, as well as anyone interested in British history. It clearly demonstrates that migration is a normal part of UK history."

The face-to-face launch of the interactive digital map is on Saturday December 3, 1-3pm at Lancaster City Museum (Education Room) and will focus on the activity of the Lancaster group, coordinated by Global Link.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An online launch event for north west organisations takes place on Zoom on Monday December 5, 6:30-8pm, and will involve Global Link alongside staff and volunteers from the four other regional partner organisations: CDEC in Cumbria, Cheshire Global Learning, Crossing Footprints in Manchester and Liverpool World Centre.

Please email Alison if you would like to attend either events [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad