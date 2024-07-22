Watch as hundreds of scooterists descend on Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 12:03 BST
Hundreds of scooterists revved into Morecambe at the weekend.

Morecambe Rides Again – a celebration of scootering history – took place from Friday July 19 through to Sunday July 21 and included a mass 200 metres rally which set off from near Morecambe Golf Club to Central Promenade.

Music throughout the weekend accompanied the event with venues including the Alhambra, the Exchange and the Boardwalk.

Give us a wave.

1. Scooter rally

Give us a wave. Photo: Jayne and Matilda Walden

Photo Sales
Suited and booted.

2. Scooter rally

Suited and booted. Photo: Jayne and Matilda Walden

Photo Sales
The scooterists on Morecambe seafront.

3. Scooter rally

The scooterists on Morecambe seafront. Photo: Jayne and Matilda Walden

Photo Sales
Riding tandem.

4. Scooter rally

Riding tandem. Photo: Jayne and Matilda Walden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Morecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice