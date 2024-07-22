Morecambe Rides Again – a celebration of scootering history – took place from Friday July 19 through to Sunday July 21 and included a mass 200 metres rally which set off from near Morecambe Golf Club to Central Promenade.
Music throughout the weekend accompanied the event with venues including the Alhambra, the Exchange and the Boardwalk.
