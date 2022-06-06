Warton's wave to the Queen for jubilee celebrations

The bouquet was photographed and made into a card which will be sent to Her Majesty the Queen with the congratulations and best wishes of the village.

An enormous number of people contributed to the wave, from a 96-year-old to a baby, lots of different groups in the village including the Sisters from Our Lady of Hyning Monastery, local schools, churches and people who were visiting Warton for the weekend.

Those who couldn’t attend Archbishop Hutton School popped into the back of St Oswald's Church or the Vicarage porch so they could draw round their hands and be included.

A girl holding a bouquet made from hand drawings which are to be photographed and made into a card for the queen.

Leader of the junior church Vanessa Alpin said: “It was a fun way of bringing the community together and everyone loved being able to contribute to this community message of congratulations and thanks to Her Majesty.”

