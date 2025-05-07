VE Day commemorations to take place across Lancaster and Morecambe district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Events are being held across the district tomorrow, Thursday, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Flag-raising ceremonies will be held at Lancaster Town Hall at 10.50am (gather in Dalton Square) and at Morecambe Town Hall at 10.45am (gather in the sunken gardens).

All are welcome to attend.

In addition, Carnforth Town Council is holding an event at the town's war memorial from 9am.

Carnforth War Memorial.

At 7pm at The Platform in Morecambe, Morecambe Brass Band perform a specially curated concert programme titled ‘And Then There Was Peace’.

A variety of military marches, music from the movies, and musical moments for reflection will take audience members on a journey through three world-defining conflicts, from Wellington’s victory at Waterloo, through the muddy fields of Flanders, to celebrations on the streets at the end of World War Two.

The concert is free to attend, with tickets available from The Platform box office and online at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform

The day’s celebrations wrap up with a beacon lighting at the bottom of the stone jetty between the Midland Hotel and the RNLI station.

The specially designed beacon will be lit at 9.30pm simultaneously with hundreds of others in towns and villages throughout the country to the strains of bugle calls.

The Last Post will be sounded in its traditional military capacity at approximately 10pm to mark the end of the day’s events.

A beacon will also be lit in Carnforth by the town mayor, followed by the reading of the Nation’s Tribute and a short service led by the Carnforth Community Choir.

St John's Church in Ellel is also holding an event on the afternoon of May 10 from 1.30pm.

There will be a large exhibition of local history focused on those from Galgate and Ellel who served in World War Two, and an opportunity to see original photos, local artefacts and documents from that era including the Church Rolls of Honour.

You will also be able to find out how to learn more about your family and how World War Two affected them, as well as find out how to access service records for Armed Forces personnel who served from 1939-45.