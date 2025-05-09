VE Day commemorations in pictures from across Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 9th May 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 10:52 BST
VE Day was commemorated across the district on Thursday with ceremonies and the lighting of beacons.

The 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day was marked in the morning with special flag raising ceremonies at Lancastetr and Morecambe Town Halls and at Carnforth War Memorial.

Later in the evening, beacons were lit across the district.

Westfield Memorial Village in Lancaster also marked the day by decorating the village with Union Flags, bunting and poppies.

Morecambe Town Hall.

1. VE Day 80th anniversary

Morecambe Town Hall. Photo: s

Lancaster's Dalton Square.

2. VE Day 80th anniversary

Lancaster's Dalton Square. Photo: s

Carnforth War Memorial.

3. VE Day 80th anniversary

Carnforth War Memorial. Photo: s

Poppies at Westfield Memorial Village.

4. VE Day 80th anniversary

Poppies at Westfield Memorial Village. Photo: s

