VE Day commemorations in pictures from across Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth

The 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day was marked in the morning with special flag raising ceremonies at Lancastetr and Morecambe Town Halls and at Carnforth War Memorial.
Later in the evening, beacons were lit across the district.
Westfield Memorial Village in Lancaster also marked the day by decorating the village with Union Flags, bunting and poppies.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.