Tree planting at Lancaster Castle marks Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Lancashire County Magistrates' Association provided the black mulberry tree, which was planted alongside Lancaster Castle by Lord Shuttleworth, branch president and Lord-Lieutenant of the county.

The tree forms part of the Queen's Green Canopy, and the site and picture will be pinned on the canopy's website.

It recognises the Queen's 70 years of service to the country, the county as Duke of Lancaster and its people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Shuttleworth planting the tree, watched by Pam Barker, Constable of Lancaster Castle, Janet Brimley, chair of Lancashire County Magistrates' Association, magistrate members and Steve Shaw of Lancaster City Council. Photo by Steve Pendrill.

Branch chair Janet Brimley said they wanted to ensure they commemorated the Jubilee in a fitting way.

From a small seed planted in the minds of their committee many months ago, they were delighted the idea had come to fruition.

Lancaster, and particularly Duchy property, was the natural home for the tree, she said.

A framed photograph of the planting will be hung in the castle.